Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth in Varanasi on the sidelines of Pravasi Bhartiya Diwas on Tuesday. Mauritius PM Pravind Kumar Jugnauth is on a week-long visit to India. During his stay, Mr Jugnauth will also call on President Ram Nath Kovind. He will also meet External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.