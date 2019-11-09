Watch: PM Modi meets Manmohan Singh during Kartarpur Corridor's Integrated Check Post inauguration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh at inauguration of the Integrated Check Post of the Kartarpur Corridor at Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur. The former prime minister visited the holy Gurdwara Darbar Sahib and said, "It was a good beginning, India-Pakistan relations are subject to many buts and ifs, I hope this is a good beginning to normalise our relation." Kartarpur corridor was thrown open ahead of the 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev. Integrated Check Post of Kartarpur Corridor was inaugurated by PM Modi on November 9.