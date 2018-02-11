Watch: PM Modi meets his French counter Edouard Philippe on the sidelines of World Government Summit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his French counter Edouard Philippe on the sidelines of the World Government Summit in Dubai on Sunday. He was elected as the France Prime Minister in May last year. This marks PM Modi's first official visit with Edouard Philippe. The world leaders had a good discussion on strengthening their strategic partnership. Prime Minister also said that he is looking forward to the visit of French President Macron to India next month.