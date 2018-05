Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met six women officers of the Indian Navy, who successfully circumnavigated the globe on INSV Tarini. The vessel was skippered by Lt. Commander Vartika Joshi and the crew members. The Prime Minister congratulated the Naval Officers on the success of their mission. The expedition, Navika Sagar Parikrama, was the first-ever circumnavigation of the globe by an all-woman crew from India.