Watch: PM Modi meets Canadian PM Justin Trudeau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau on the side lines of the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday. PM Modi is also scheduled to host dinner for global industry bosses from 18 countries in Davos. Yesterday, the Canadian Prime Minister announced that he will travel to India for a state visit from February 17 to 23. This visit will build on these shared commitments as well as on recent meetings held between Prime Ministers Trudeau and Modi and ministers from both countries. He is the first Prime Minister since 1997 to attend the annual meeting WEF, which is described as international organisation for public-private cooperation.