Watch: PM Modi lays foundation stone of National Centre for Aging at AIIMS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the National Centre for Aging at All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Friday.The ward, with around 200 beds centre, will provide Multi-Speciality healthcare to the older people. He also dedicated 300 bedded Power Grid Vishram Sadan in AIIMS. Connection Motorable Tunnel between AIIMS, Ansari Nagar and Trauma Centre was also inaugurated by PM Modi. This tunnel will shorten the distance to reach the trauma centre and the critical patients can be transferred from the hospital to the trauma centre in just five minutes, which earlier took half an hour.