Watch: PM Modi launches APIX - online global Fintech marketplace

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched API Exchange (APIX), an online marketplace and sandbox for Fintech-related APIs, at the Singapore Fintech festival on Wednesday. On November 15, Prime Minister Modi will start his day with the ASEAN-India Breakfast Summit, followed by the EAS. The East Asia Summit (EAS) will be held in two segments on November 15, which is the East Asia Lunch Retreat followed by the 13th EAS in a plenary setting, after which Prime Minister Modi shall emplane for India.