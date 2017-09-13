Watch: PM Modi, Japanese PM Shinzo Abe's roadshow to Sabarmati Ashram

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe participated in a roadshow from Ahmedabad Airport to Sabarmati Ashram on Wednesday afternoon. As the two leaders carried out a first-of-its-kind roadshow, crowds cheered for them along the roadside. Cultural performances were also held alongside where groups wearing colorful traditional costumes of both nations enhanced the charm of the extravaganza. Japanese PM Abe is on a two-day visit to India to strengthen ties between India and Japan. Both leaders will lay the foundation stone for India's first bullet train between Mumbai and Ahmedabad on Thursday.