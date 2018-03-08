Watch: PM Modi interacts with women during pan-India launch of 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' program

On the occasion of International Women's Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with women and children. PM Modi visited Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu on Thursday to inaugurate the pan-India expansion of 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' (BBBP) program from 161 to 640 districts all over the country. PM Modi will also distribute certificates to best performing districts under the 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' program.