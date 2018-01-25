Watch: PM Modi interacts with ASEAN Leaders during retreat meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday evening interacted with the leaders of Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in the national capital on Thursday. While addressing meeting, PM Modi welcomed all the leaders and said that it is India's privilege to host the ASEAN leaders in the ASEAN summit 2018. The Prime Minister also informed that the heads of state and government of 10 ASEAN nations will be the chief guests at India's 69th Republic Day celebrations on Friday.