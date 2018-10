Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Statue of Unity. The inaugural event took place in Gujarat's Kevadiya on Wednesday. It is said to be the world's tallest statue. The event was organised on 143rd birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. India's first Deputy Prime Minister Patel's birth anniversary is celebrated as 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' across the country.