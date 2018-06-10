Watch: PM Modi holds meeting with President of Kyrgyzstan Jeenbekov on sidelines of SCO summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov on the sidelines of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in China's Qingdao on Sunday. PM Modi arrived in China's Qingdao on Saturday to attend the two-day long SCO summit, leading the first-ever delegation of India after the country became a full member of the grouping last year. He is on a two-day visit to China.