Watch: PM Modi holds meeting with Kazakh President Nazarbayev on sidelines of SCO summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held a meeting with President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev on the sidelines of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in China's Qingdao. Earlier, PM Modi attended signing of agreements ceremony and joint press conference with other SCO leaders. PM Modi arrived at China's Qingdao on Saturday to attend the two-day long SCO summit, leading the first-ever delegation of India after the country became a full member of the grouping last year. He is on a two-day visit to China.