Prime Minister of Norway Erna Solberg is on a three-day visit to India. During the visit, Erna Solberg met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and held delegation level talks in the national capital. Solberg will also call on President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, besides holding talks with Prime Minister Modi. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will also call on Solberg during her India visit.