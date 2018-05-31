Watch: PM Modi heads to Singapore

After meeting Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Bin Mohamad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for Singapore from Kaula Lumpur on Thursday. PM Modi is on a five-day, three-nation visit to Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore to boost the Act East Policy. PM Modi's visit is aimed at enhancing India's relations and engagements with all the three countries, which form Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). After Malaysia the Prime Minister will visit Singapore on the last leg of his Southeast Asia visit.