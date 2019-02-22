Watch: PM Modi emplanes for New Delhi after concluding South Korea visit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday left for New Delhi from Seoul soon after concluding his two-day South Korea visit. Earlier in the day, PM Modi was conferred the Seoul Peace Prize following which he said that he is honoured to receive the award in the year when India celebrates the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. During his visit, India and South Korea signed six agreements to enhance cooperation in key areas of interest of both the nations.