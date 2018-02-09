Watch: PM Modi embarks on three-nation visit to Palestine, Oman and UAE

Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed for his three-nation visit to Palestine, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Oman on Friday. This would be the first-ever prime ministerial visit to Palestine from India. This will be Prime Minister Modi's second visit to the UAE and the first to Oman. During the visit, the Prime Minister will hold discussions on matters of mutual interest with their leaders, apart from participating in other events. Also, Prime Minister Modi would be addressing the Sixth World Government Summit to be held in Dubai, at which India has been extended the 'Guest of Honour' status. He will also meet the Indian community in the UAE and Oman.