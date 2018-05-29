Watch: PM Modi embarks on 3-nation visit to boost Act East Policy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday embarked on his five-day, three-nation visit to Singapore, Indonesia, and Malaysia to boost the Act East Policy. PM Modi's visit is aimed at enhancing India's relations and engagements with all the three countries, which forms Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). While it will be Prime Minister Modi's first visit to Indonesia, it will be his third to Singapore. From Indonesia the Prime Minister will travel to Malaysia and then leave for Singapore on the last leg of his Southeast Asia visit