Watch: PM Modi attends meeting with leading economists, experts in Niti Aayog

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday attended meeting alongside several leading economists and experts of different sectors in India's policy think tank Niti Aayog. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was being accompanied by Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in the meeting. The dignitaries discussed on various prospects related to economic policy of the country. The main objective of the meeting named 'Economic Policy: The Road Ahead' was to discuss and interact with leading economists and experts to prepare policies to steer country towards new India envisioned by Prime Minister Modi.