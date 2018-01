After receiving the ASEAN leaders for the ASEAN India Commemorative Summit 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders visited the Mughal Garden in Rashtrapati Bhawan on Thursday. The ASEAN leaders will be the chief guests at the Republic Day parade on Friday. The ASEAN coutries comprise of Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Brunei, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Vietnam and Thailand.