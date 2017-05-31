Watch: PM Modi arrives in Madrid to boost economic ties
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has embarked on a four-nation tour, arrived in Spain's Madrid on Tuesday night. During his visit to the country, PM Modi will meet President Mariano Rajoy and will discuss ways to boost bilateral relations between the two nations.Modi will also have a round-table interaction, called the India-Spain CEOs Forum, with leading Spanish business leaders to invest in India as part of his 'Make in India' initiative.