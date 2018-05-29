Watch: PM Modi arrives in Indonesia's Jakarta

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Indonesia's Jakarta on Tuesday evening. He is on a 5-day visit to Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore. The motive of his visit is to boost the Act East Policy. PM Modi's visit is aimed at enhancing India's relations and engagements with all the three countries, which forms Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). While it will be PM's first visit to Indonesia, it will be his third to Singapore. From Indonesia, the Prime Minister will travel to Malaysia and then leave for Singapore on the last leg of his Southeast Asia visit.