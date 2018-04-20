Watch: PM Modi arrives at CHOGM opening session to attend Commonwealth Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with other heads of Commonwealth countries arrived at the opening session of Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) at Windsor Castle in London on Friday. British PM Theresa May, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina and Pakistan PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi were also present at the event. CHOGM takes place after every two years in different commonwealth countries. The next country which will host the upcoming CHOGM will also be announced today. The Prime Minister will fly back to India after a brief stopover in Berlin, Germany as he has meeting with Chancellor Angela Merkel.