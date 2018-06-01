Watch: PM Modi along with his Singapore counterpart witness exchange of agreements

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Singapore counterpart Lee Hsien Loong on Friday witnessed exchanging of agreements between India and Singapore. Earlier, PM Modi received ceremonial welcome at Istana, the office of the President of the Republic of Singapore. Some of the agreements were Navy implementing agreement on mutual coordination logistics and services support, comprehensive economic cooperation agreement. PM Modi's visit is aimed at enhancing India's relations and engagement with all the three countries, which form Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).