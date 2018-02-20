Watch: PM Modi addresses national conference on 'Agriculture 2022-Doubling Farmers' Income'
Asserting that agriculture is the basis of mankind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that India introduced tremendous techniques of farming at the global front. He said India's cultural heritage and agricultural methods presented the farming techniques across the globe. Prime Minister Modi was addressing during a national conference under the title of 'Agriculture 2022-Doubling Farmers' Income' in the national capital.