Watch: Piyush Goyal talks about India's haunting coal shortage

Union Minister of Railways and Coal Piyush Goyal, while addressing the people at the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC), stated about the recent shortage of coal which was an all time low in India's history. Goyal stated that around 68 million tonnes of coal was short in the Indian mines. He added that the coal ministry kept engaging with various power plants and state government to stock up coal as the impending monsoons might hamper the transportation of coal. However, various states and power plants did not stock the amount of coal they were suppose to and after the floods in Odisha, Jharkhand and Maharashtra the transportation of coal was hampered, he added.