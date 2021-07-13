Watch: People cross river on half-damaged bridge in Uttarakhand amid gushing waves

As the country is witnessing rains, Uttarakhand has been experiencing heavy torrential rainfall for the past few weeks. A video recently surfaced on social media where people are trying to cross Dehradun district's Amlawa River amid gushing water.

The video shows a group of people trying to cross the Amlawa River through a bridge that has been damaged due to heavy rainfall. In the visuals, the damaged bridge can be seen partially immersed in the river while water was hitting the damaged bridge with force as people crossed it over.

#WATCH | People trying to cross Amlawa River via a temporary bridge, which was damaged due to heavy rainfall, in Dehradun district#Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/sg7L17nPEA " ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2021

Apart from the flash floods, Uttarakhand witnessed a landslide that blocked movement on Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway 07 near Chamoli. In another incident, three people were killed after their house collapsed in a landslide after heavy and continuous rains. The dead include an eight-year-old boy.

So far, at least six houses have been swept away and over 10 people are feared trapped after the landslide hit Kangra city in the state.

Uttarakhand | A landslide, triggered by heavy rainfall, at the Dabrani region of Uttarkashi district, blocked the Gangotri national highway yesterday. According to the district administration, Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is trying to restore the highway. pic.twitter.com/apnUycFqWx " ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2021

Himachal Pradesh | National Highway blocked near Jhakri in Rampur area of Shimla district following heavy rainfall pic.twitter.com/MTvp8PiaPX " ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2021

#WATCH Flash flood in Bhagsu Nag, Dharamshala due to heavy rainfall. #HimachalPradesh (Video credit: SHO Mcleodganj Vipin Chaudhary) pic.twitter.com/SaFjg1MTl4 " ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2021

Also See: Rajasthan: 18, including 7 children, killed by lightning in four districts; 21 injured

Story continues

Heavy to very heavy rains expected in several parts of north India by Monday morning: IMD

From direct strike to ground current, how lightning kills and why it is a major killer in India

Read more on India by Firstpost.