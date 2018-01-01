Watch: People in Assam rush to NRC centers to get their names verified

The first draft of National Register of Citizens (NRC) was published at midnight on Tuesday. The draft had names of 1.9 Crore names out of total applicants 3.29 Crore in Assam recognizing them as citizen of India. People in dismay from all across the state rushed to Seva Kendras to get their names verified. NRC State Coordinator Prateek Hajela assured people that they should not worry if their name is not in the first list. Rest of the names in under verification process, he added.