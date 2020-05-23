Watch: Passengers thank Indian Govt for their evacuation from Toronto amid COVID-19

Toronto (Canada), May 22 (ANI): Several Indian passengers who are coming back to India from Canada’s Toronto thanked Indian Government and Indian Embassy for arrangement of repatriation flights for their return. A special flight of Air India will bring them back to India. The stranded Indian nationals across the globe are being brought back to their home country under Centre’s Vande Bharat Mission. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 active cases 66,330 and 3583 deaths in India.