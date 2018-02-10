Watch: Palestine President Mahmoud Abbas confers Palestine state's Grand Collar to PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a four-day tour to West Asian countries, arrived in Palestine and met Palestine President Mahmoud Abbas on Saturday. President Abbas conferred Prime Minister Modi with Commendation of Grand Collar, it read "In recognition of his wise leadership, lofty national and international stature, in appreciation of his efforts to promote historic relations between Palestine and India; in acknowledgement of his support to our people's right to freedom so peace prevails in region." The Grand Collar Grand Collar is highest order given to foreign dignitaries.