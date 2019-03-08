Watch: Pakistan's Punjab Govt takes control of banned JuD's headquarters

Pakistan's Punjab Govt takes control of headquarters banned terrorist outfit Jamaat-ud-Dawa and its charity arm Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation. Pakistan Government is likely to take control of JuD mosque and madrasa in Lahore's Chauburji. Pakistan is gradually taking measures against terrorism after facing backlash from India and several other countries. JuD's chief Hafiz Saeed is the mastermind behind 2008 Mumbai terror attack. Jammat-ud-Dawa was banned by United Nations Security Council on December 10, 2008.