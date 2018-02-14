Watch: 'Pakistan ek chhutputiya desh hai', says Dharmendra Pradhan on terror attacks

Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday dismissed the idea of an impending war with Pakistan and said that India's neighbour is a tiny nation. "Pakistan is a chhutputiya nation. I don't consider this even as a low-intensity war," said Pradhan. Pradhan was responding to a question on recent "surgical strikes" by Pakistan. The Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister gave the remark, while attending Asian News International's (ANI) India Infracon 2018 event in the national capital on Tuesday.