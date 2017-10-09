Watch: NSUI protests against Metro fare hike at Vishwavidyalya Metro Station

The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) workers stopped a metro train at the Vishwavidyalya Metro Station in the national capital on Monday over fare hike, which is scheduled to come into effect from Tuesday. If the hike is implemented, the fares will go up by a maximum of Rs 10. The Delhi government has been opposing the fare hike with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal even offering to take over the operations of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).