It's celebration time at the Ambani house and considering that they are one of the wealthiest families in India, you know that any wedding ceremony at their house is ought to be a grand one. Mother of the bride, Isha Ambani was seen dancing to the tunes of Sridevi's 'Navrai Majhi' from 'English Vinglish'. That's one wedding song that is never gonna get old among the ladies, not even the Ambani ladies.