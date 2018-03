Indian Captain for T-20 Tri-series 2018, Rohit Sharma, along with Sri Lankan Captain Dinesh Chandimal and Bangladesh Acting Captain Mahmudullah, unveiled the winning Nidahas Trophy T-20 Tri-series 2018 in Colombo on Monday. Nidahas Trophy Twenty20 International tournament is being held this month to mark the 70th anniversary of Sri Lanka's independence. The matches will be played between- India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.