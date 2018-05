Prime Minister of Netherlands, Mark Rutte arrived in India on Thursday. The Netherland PM is on a two-day official visit to India from May 24 to May 25. He is accompanied by high level delegates from his ministry, and industrialists. He is scheduled to participate in the Clean Ganga Event in Delhi before heading to Bengaluru. PM Rutte is set to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 12 pm at Hyderabad House today.