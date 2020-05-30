Watch: Nepal Has Been Threatening India With A War But Here Is How India Has Been Helping Nepal Since 1950

Nepal is an important neighbour of India and occupies a special significance in its foreign policy because of the geographic, historical, cultural and economic ties and linkages that span centuries. The Indo-Nepal Treaty of Peace and Friendship was formed in the year 1950 and since then both the states have shared a strong bond of a neighbourhood.

But in the last few days, the Indo-Nepal relationship is facing different political consequences which are causing tension between the two. Recently, Nepal has come up with its new map which is claiming India’s territories. This has created a serious conflict between the two countries.

Addressing this tension, Nepal’s Defence Minister Ishwar Pokhrel has said that if required Nepal Army will fight against India!

This is a big statement! Isn’t it?

Since 1950, India is providing continuous support to Nepal for different requirements but Nepal probably wants to forget them all

Let’s take a look at how India helps Nepal as a compassionate neighbour and a true ally.

Under the provisions of the Indo-Nepal Treaty, the Nepalese citizens enjoy unparalleled advantages in India, availing facilities and opportunities at par with Indian citizens and almost 6 million Nepali citizens live and work in India.

When a devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck Nepal in 2015, the Government of India sent special aircraft with rescue and relief materials to Nepal. India’s assistance included 16 NDRF teams, 39 IAF aircraft sorties with 571 tons of relief materials along with medical teams.

Indian Government provides around 3000 scholarships/seats annually to Nepali nationals for various courses at the PhD or Masters, Bachelors and plus–two levels in India and in Nepal.

Since 1996, Nepal’s exports to India have grown more than eleven times and bilateral trade more than seven times. The bilateral trade that was 29.8% of Nepal’s total external trade in 1995-96 reached 66% in the financial year 2013-14.

In recent years, our country has been assisting Nepal in development of their border infrastructure through upgradation of roads in the Terai areas. The total economic assistance extended under ‘Aid to Nepal’ budget in the Financial year 2014-15 was Rs. 300 crore.

This is not all, India has helped Nepal in a myriad of ways because of their strong alliance but now Nepal is showing a different gesture altogether. How India will reciprocate to this threat is yet to watch! We can only hope for peace and brotherhood.

What is your opinion on Nepal’s stern statement of waging a war against India? Share your opinion with us in the comment section.

Let’s take a look at the video:

Image Source: Google

Content source: The Hindu, Aljazeera, Embassy of India (Kathmandu, Nepal)

Find the blogger: @UrmiKhasnobish