WATCH: NDRF Team Rescues Dog From Flood-Hit Hotel’s Rooftop in Kolhapur

After heavy rainfall, Maharashtra has been hit by deadly floods. As of Tuesday, July 27, the floods have claimed 207 lives in landslides and other rain-related incidents. Among the dead are also 313 animals. The rescue operations by National Disaster Response Force teams among other rescue agencies are ongoing. Amid all this crisis, when a dog was stuck on a hotel rooftop in Kolhapur, NDRF came to his rescue. A member of the NDRF team climbed on the rooftop to rescue the dog. A video of the incident was shared by news agency ANI on Twitter. Netizens found the video heartwarming and the clip has gone viral on social media.

#WATCH | National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel rescue a dog from the rooftop of a hotel in Shiroli area of flood-hit Kolhapur district in Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/NlxD9KTCeD — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2021

In the video, the NDRF team is seen standing on a lifeboat in front of a submerged hotel while a member has climbed to the roof where a dog is stuck. The person on the roof tries to lift the dog while three people standing on the lifeboat attempt to help him. Watching the depth and sheer water below, the dog seems scared and resists their attempts to bring it down. The team realises that the dog needs to trust them in order to come along. So, they start petting the dog. Soon, they are successful in getting the dog down and saving its life. Then, they sail the lifeboat and bring the dog on a dry road. Police officers are standing beside while a person captures the moment in his camera. Now, it is meal time for the dog.

Reacting to the video, Twitter users praised the efforts of the NDRF team. A user wrote, “This is what is called humanity.”

Ise kahte hain insaniyat… pic.twitter.com/OPkVInpGa6 — Dhananjay Tiwari (@enfuvirtide) July 26, 2021

Another user found the end of the video beautiful.

End is beautiful 😍❤️ — swati ✨ (@FlankerFoxy) July 26, 2021

Along with praise, a user also had a suggestion for the NDRF team when it comes to a dog rescue operation. He wrote that the team should tie harnesses before lowering dogs as it would save them from falling, even if they wiggle in fear.

Always tie a harness and then lower a dog. They wiggle in fear and u could lose grip and they could fall. Anyway good feat guys — murugz ophthalmix (@Murugzopthalmix) July 26, 2021

An endearing bond between humans and dogs, isn’t it?

