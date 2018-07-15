Watch: Mumbai experiences continued high tide after heavy rain

After continuous heavy rain in Maharashtra, especially Mumbai, Marine Drive area saw high tides crashing on the shore on Sunday. The official website of India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted continuous heavy rainfalls till July 18 after which the city will experience moderate to light rainfall. Whilst Mumbaikars are facing perils of monsoon with consistent water logging leading to traffic jam, tourists could be seen enjoying the high tide at Marine Drive. Trash could be seen floating in the water, but did not seem to bother the tourists.