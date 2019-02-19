Watch: Month long 'Festival of India in Nepal' begins in Kathmandu

The month long 'Festival of India in Nepal' started in the Himalayan nation from Tuesday with the performance of 'Journey of Gautam Buddha' by Sumit Roy group. The event organized by the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Center, Embassy of India, Kathmandu is supported by the Ministry of Culture, Government of India. Nepal's Minister of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Rabindra Adhikari was invited as the chief guest at the ceremony which started late evening on Tuesday at the Nepal Army Auditorium.