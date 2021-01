NewsBytes

A Kashmiri-origin woman, Sameera Fazili, will be among the 20 Indian-Americans in the new Joe Biden administration in the United States.Notably, Fazili's cousin Mubeen Shah was among the people held in Jammu and Kashmir after August 5, 2019, when India had repealed Jammu and Kashmir's special status.Shah had been detained under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA).Here are more details.