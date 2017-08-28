Watch Mohammed Shami’s Daughter Aairah Dancing With Virat Kohli

The video in which Kohli is seen shaking a leg with Aairah seems to be shot after the Tests series which India won 3-0

Fast bowler Mohammed Shami has shared a video of his daughter, Aairah, dancing with Indian captain Virat Kohli. Shami, who has been rested for the ongoing One-Day International (ODI) series against Sri Lanka, took to Twitter and posted the video.

The video in which Kohli is seen shaking a leg with Aairah seems to be shot after the Tests series which India won 3-0. It was India’s first ever overseas whitewash, and Shami played his part by scalping ten wickets in the three-match series.

It seems to celebrate the Test series win; Team India was partying. During the Test series, some of the Indian players were accompanied by their families, and Shami’s wife along with their daughter was also present.

Here’s the video of Kohli dancing with Aairah:





Last year, during the second Test against New Zealand in Kolkata, Aairah was kept in the ICU following high fever. However, Shami took part in the match despite his daughter being in the ICU.

After the match, Kohli revealed that he had no clue that Shami’s daughter was in the ICU. “He (Shami) is someone who is a character in the change room. On the field you won’t see him coming out in the open and expressing himself too much. But he is someone everyone loves in the team. He is someone everyone gets along with. Whatever might be happening with him, we won’t know. I had no clue that his daughter was in the hospital. He told us after,” said Kohli.