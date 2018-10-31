Watch: Mesmerising visuals of Statue of Unity inauguration event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Statue of Unity in Gujarat's Kevadiya on Wednesday. The inauguration event ended with lots of pomp and show. PM Modi also paid floral tribute to the 'Iron Man of India' by performing 'jalabhishek' at the gargantuan statue. It is said to be the world's tallest statue. The Statue of Unity' is 182-feet high and is built on the river island called Sadhu Bet near Vadodara.