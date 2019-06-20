Watch: Meet Amitabh Bachchan's lookalike- Shashikant Pedwal

The uncanny similarities that Shashikant Pedwal shares with veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan will leave you awe-struck. His mannerism, usage of words, dress sense, spectacles and of course the looks will make you feel that he is none other than senior Bachchan. Recently, the videos of Pedwal mimicking the actor were doing rounds on social media. The videos show him delivering famous dialogues of Big B. On asking him if he has ever met Amitabh, he said, "Yes, I met him in 2011 at his home and showed him my album. He did not believe that those were my pictures. He praised me for my work." Professor by profession, Pedwal is a big fan of Amitabh. He realised that he looks like Amitabh, when his college friends told him so. He started learning Amitabh's famous dialogues and performed at various events during his college days. Not only Amitabh, but Pedwal can also mimic other actors as well. He joined an orchestra and started doing stand-up comedy and continued it for 20 years. However, for the past 10 years, he is just mimicking Amitabh. For people who cannot manage to get Amitabh at their event, Pedwal becomes an alternative. Besides gracing various events, Pedwal visits several NGOs and cancer hospitals to make the people happy. "I visit these places and try to make people happy over there. The patients at cancer hospitals, who are at the last stage of the disease, just need happiness. When I go there as Amitabh Bachchan, they become happy and pour their heart out," he told ANI. He worked upon his lifestyle for 30 years to look like Amitabh Bachchan. He is not only invited to events in India but abroad as well. He had also appeared in many TV programs.