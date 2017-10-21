Watch: Mary Kom along with few players from northeast is gearing up for South Asian Women's Boxing Championship

Northeast India is hugely known for its world class sportspersons and the region is now unstoppable and striving for more laurels in both national and international arenas. Female sportspersons from the region also equally contribute to the nation by winning and attaining recognitions in various sports. Olympic Indian Boxer and five times world champion, Mary Kom, and five times Asian Champion boxer Laishram Sarita Devi from the region have secured a place in the Indian team for the South Asian Women's Boxing Championship, which will be held from November 2 to 11, 2017, in the Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh City.