Watch: Maldivian Foreign Minister calls on Prez Kovind

Foreign Minister of Maldives, Abdulla Shahid called on President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Tuesday. The two leaders held talks on strengthening bilateral ties between the two countries. President Kovind stated that India would support the socio-economic development of Maldives and will work with the government of Maldives on its identified priorities. Abdullah Shahid was on a two-day visit to India. President of Maldives, H E Ibrahim Mohamed Solih will visit India on 17 December. This will be his first state visit after taking office.