Watch: Malaysian PM evades question on extradition of Zakir Naik

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Bin Mohamad evaded ANI's question on extradition of Zakir Naik. Malaysian PM Mohamad was at an event in Thailand's Bangkok where he avoided the question. Zakir Naik is a fugitive in India and has taken shelter in Malaysia. He is facing charges of inciting communal disharmony and committing unlawful activities in India. He is also facing probe both in India and Bangladesh in connection with the terror attack at the Holey Artisan Bakery in Dhaka on July 2016.