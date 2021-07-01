Watch: Madhya Pradesh Minister Pradhuman Tomar Falls From Stage In Gwalior

Madhya Pradesh Energy Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar was injured on Thursday after he fell down from the stage during a government program in Gwalior. Tomar was present at an event of National Horticulture Board along with his fellow ministers, Gwalior Lok Sabha MP Vivek Shejwalkar, senior BJP leader Prabhat Jha and others.

Around 25 people were sitting on the 10-foot wide stage. However, Tomar fell from the stage after suddenly losing his balance. All of the dignitaries present at the event rushed to help the minister.

The event was held to inaugurate the office of National Horticulture Board in Gwalior. Tomar has sustained some internal injuries after the accident.

Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh Energy Minister recently made news for his comments on rising fuel prices. During a press interaction, Tomar advised people to ride bicycles while going to the market to escape the surge in petroleum prices.

“Do we ride a bicycle to a vegetable market? It will keep us healthy and keep pollution away… Prices are high but the money coming through this is being utilised for the poor man,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Tomar’s justifications against fuel price drew flak from several quarters. While opposition parties accused him of making insensitive remarks, former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and poet Kumar Vishwas also jibed at the minister’s comments.

Tomar also makes headlines for his unique initiatives. Recently, he climbed a transformer to clear a bird’s nest. He also had once made his own son apologise to police after the latter conducted himself inappropriately.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here