Watch: London witnesses pre-Diwali celebrations

As Diwali is around the corner, Indian community was seen indulged in pre-Diwali celebrations in London's Trafalgar Square on Tuesday. People of London also enjoyed and embraced the pre-celebrations of the festival of light. This year Dhanteras will be celebrated on the 5th and Diwali on 7th of November. Diwali is one of the most prominent festivals celebrated in India. The festival represents the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil. It's is a colourful occasion celebrated with prayers, fireworks, lights and lamps.