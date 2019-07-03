Watch: LMC plays 'dhols' infront of defaulter's property to spread awareness to pay House Tax

In a unique concept to spread awareness among people to pay House Tax, Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) played 'dhols' in front of a defaulter's property. It was a first initiative, started by LMC in front of India Hotel in UP�s Lucknow. Its purpose is to recover the outstanding amount at the earliest from the defaulters. Lucknow Municipal Corporation hopes that after starting this new campaign, the defaulters will show interest in filling house tax at the earliest.